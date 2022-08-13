WAA: San Diego Chapter Student Send-Off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Join us for some appetizers and fellowship but, more importantly, for our San Diego Badgers families to get together and network with fellow students in Madison. This year’s event will feature a Q&A session from our local chapter leaders on what our Badger families can expect with having a student in Madison.

Register by August 13.

Additional Information

The WAA: San Diego Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.