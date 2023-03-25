WAA: San Diego Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

The cost is $40 per person or $30 for recent graduates and guests aged 10–20. There is no cost for children under 10.

Register by March 23.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

Babcock Ice Cream: A Legacy of Science and Happiness

Featuring:

Scott A. Rankin, chair of the Department of Food Science at UW–Madison

What makes Babcock ice cream so good? Find out with a behind-the-scenes peek at the art, history, and science of this delicious treat!

Heavy hors d’oeuvres with vegetarian and gluten-free options will be served. A drink ticket for the first beverage will be provided. A cash bar serving wine and beer will be available.

The evening will include an opportunity drawing to benefit the San Diego Chapter’s scholarship fund. Must be present to win.

Event Schedule

1:30 p.m. Cocktail hour 2:30 p.m. Welcome and presentation of Lifetime Achievement Award 3 p.m. Program 4 p.m. Opportunity drawing 5 p.m. Event concludes

About the Speaker

Originally from La Habra, CA, Scott A. Rankin is a professor and chair of the Food Science Department at the University of Wisconsin­Madison. He is also a recipient of the William F. Vilas Trust Estate Award. Rankin earned degrees from Brigham Young University and Oregon State University. He leads programs in dairy manufacturing, covering such topics as milk pasteurization, cleaning and sanitizing, dairy chemistry, and frozen desserts. He also conducts research on reaction chemistry. Rankin is the recipient of numerous awards including the Eckelman Foundation Fellowship, Society of Flavor Chemists Memorial Fellowship, Invention of the Year Finalist, Award of Honor for Outstanding Contribution to Cooperative Extension Service, the ADSA Foundation Scholar award, the ADSA Foundation Food Specialties award, and the Brigham Young University Alumni Achievement Award. He also served as president of the American Dairy Science Association (2013–14) and the Federation of Animal Science Societies.

Awards

We are pleased to honor Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Glen Gargas ’XX.

The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes dedicated chapter leaders who have served in a role (or multiple roles) with a chapter for 10 or more years.

Additional Information

Street parking will be available.

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: San Diego Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.