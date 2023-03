As part of our annual tradition, join friends and alumni of UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee and Marquette as we gather to watch our hometown Brewers take on the Padres here in San Diego. Registration will include a game ticket and a pre-game brat tailgate in the Tailgate Lot, including brats, snacks and soft drinks.

We’ll gather in the Tailgate Lot at 11:30 a.m. with the brats flowing at noon. First pitch is at 1:10 p.m.

The cost is $47 per person, $37 per child under 10.