Science on Tap — Using Science to Wrangle Aquatic Invasive Species

Science on Tap begins the new year with a presentation by Michelle Nault ’05, a statewide lake and reservoir ecologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Bureau of Water Quality. Michelle is responsible for providing technical guidance for a variety of lake management and restoration efforts. She will discuss how the DNR and its partners use science to wrangle aquatic invasive species. Join us for this timely discussion — in person at Oakfire Pizza or online at scienceontapminocqua.org. As always, questions are encouraged. Funding for Science on Tap is provided by a grant from the Brittingham Fund to the University of Wisconsin–Madison. Science on Tap partners include Kemp Natural Resources Station, Trout Lake Station Center for Limnology, Minocqua Public Library, WAA: Lakeland Chapter, Oakfire Pizza, and WXPR (local public radio).

The WAA: Lakeland Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. We encourage participants to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.