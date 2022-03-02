Science on Tap – Minocqua welcomes UW-Madison professors and COVID researchers, Dave and Shelby O’Connor who will take questions on any and all topics. Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have been bridging research and public health by supporting efforts to understand how SARS-CoV-2 causes disease, developing innovative testing approaches, and tracking the sequences of SARS-C0V-2 throughout Wisconsin.



Shelby O’Connor PhD’04 is an Associate Professor in the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and David O’Connor PhD’01 is the UW Medical Foundation Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. David is also the Associate Director of the Wisconsin National Primate Research Center.



Join us for this timely informal discussion via the Science on Tap website – scienceontapminocqua.org.