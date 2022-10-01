Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Sarasota Game Watch

Join us at Gecko’s Grill and Pub (Hillview) to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!

October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
12-3 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Gecko’s Grill and Pub
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Suncoast Chapter
