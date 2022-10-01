Join us at Gecko’s Grill and Pub (Hillview) to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!
Wisconsin vs. Illinois – Sarasota Game Watch
October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
12-3 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Gecko's Grill and Pub
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
HOST(S)
WAA: Suncoast Chapter
