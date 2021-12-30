Join us at Gecko’s Grill and Pub (Hillview) to watch the Las Vegas Bowl. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Sun Devils!
Las Vegas Bowl – Sarasota Game Watch
Thursday, Dec. 30
WHEN
December 30, 2021
10:30-10:30 p.m. EST
WHERE
Gecko’s Grill and PubView Map and Event Details
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
COST
Free Entrance
