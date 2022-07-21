WAA: San Diego Chapter Group Meet-Up

Our next group meetup is just around the corner! Join fellow UW–Madison alumni for conversation, laughs, drinks, and bites at Charlie & Echo, a cozy urban San Diego winery and tasting room producing delicious wines from locally sourced vineyards. We will have the opportunity to taste a variety of wines as well as nibble on some artisanal appetizers from the winery or tacos from the local pop-up truck. This is a great opportunity to network with local UW–Madison alumni! We hope to see you there.



Cost: $30/person

Any remaining funds will be donated to support the WAA: San Diego Chapter Scholarship Fund



About Charlie & Echo: https://charlieandecho.com/aboutus/