WAA: San Diego Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

A Gold Medal Experience: The Lessons As a Badger That Shaped My Career

Featuring:

Jeremy Fischer ’99, track and field athlete and Olympic coach

A buffet featuring top sirloin, clam chowder, and penne pasta will be served. A drink ticket for the first beverage will be provided. A cash bar will be available.

Cost

$65 per person

$55 for 2017–21 grads

About the Speaker

Jeremy Fischer ’99 is a world-renowned track and field athlete and Olympic coach. At UW–Madison, he achieved All American status and was twice ranked seventh in the U.S.’s annual top ten ranking. He has worked as an assistant coach at California State University–Northridge and at the University of Oklahoma. He also works with the United States Olympic Training Center, located right here in Chula Vista. He was the personal coach of Olympian Will Claye who, in 2012, became the first person since 1936 to win medals in two jumping events at the same Olympics, and Brittney Reese, who just took silver in the long jump at the 2020 Toyko Games. He is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading coaches in jumping sports

Program Schedule

5:30 p.m. — Check-in

— Check-in 6 p.m. — Dinner is served

— Dinner is served 7 p.m. — Program begins

Additional Information

The WAA: San Diego Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.