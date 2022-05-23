WAA: San Diego Chapter Brewers Game

Join us for the Brewers game against the Padres on Monday, May 23. Your registration includes a ticket to the game (we’ll be field level, third-base side to cheer on our Brew Crew) and a brat tailgate beforehand in the Tailgate Lot just east of the stadium (enter at 13th Avenue and K Street). The tailgate will include brats, snacks, and soft drinks; adult beverages will be on your own (note: no glass is allowed in the lot).



5 p.m. — Tailgate

6:30 p.m. — First pitch

Tickets will be distributed electronically through Austin. The email you register under will be your MLB account.

The WAA: San Diego Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.