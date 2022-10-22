Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Purdue – San Antonio Game Watch

Join us at Brickhouse Tavern and Tap to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Boilermakers!

October 22, 2022
WHEN
October 22, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and Tap
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
