Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State – San Antonio Game Watch

Join us at Brickhouse Tavern and Tap to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Buckeyes!

September 24, 2022
WHEN
September 24, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and Tap
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
View Map and Event Details
Brickhouse Tavern and Tap
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
September 24, 2022
WHEN
September 24, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and Tap
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
View Map and Event Details

Related Events

Sept. 14

Badger Meet-Ups: Twin Cities

Badger Meet-Ups
The Loop West End
Saint Louis Park, MN