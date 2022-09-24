Join us at Brickhouse Tavern and Tap to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Buckeyes!
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State – San Antonio Game Watch
September 24, 2022
WHEN
September 24, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and TapView Map and Event Details
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
