Join us at Brickhouse Tavern and Tap to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Spartans!
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State – San Antonio Game Watch
October 15, 2022
WHEN
October 15, 2022
3-5:30 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and Tap
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
