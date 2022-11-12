Join us at Brickhouse Tavern and Tap to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Hawkeyes!
Wisconsin vs. Iowa – San Antonio Game Watch
November 12, 2022
WHEN
November 12, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CST
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and TapView Map and Venue Details
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
