Wisconsin vs. Iowa – San Antonio Game Watch

Join us at Brickhouse Tavern and Tap to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Hawkeyes!

November 12, 2022
WHEN
November 12, 2022
2:30-5 p.m. CST
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and Tap
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
View Map and Venue Details
Brickhouse Tavern and Tap
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
