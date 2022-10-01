Join us at Brickhouse Tavern and Tap to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Fighting Illini!
Wisconsin vs. Illinois – San Antonio Game Watch
October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
11 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and TapView Map and Event Details
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
October 1, 2022
WHEN
October 1, 2022
11 a.m.-2 p.m. CDT
WHERE
Brickhouse Tavern and TapView Map and Event Details
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
1101 N Loop 1604 E
San Antonio, TX
Related Events
Keystone Sports Review
Indianapolis, IN