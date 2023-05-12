WAA: San Antonio Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen! The cost is $32 per person or $26 for recent graduates.

Register by May 9.

About the Program

Enjoy a special presentation:

[PRESENTATION TITLE]

Featuring:

Dan Olszewski, Goldberg Family Director of the Weinert Center for Entrepreneurship

[Program description]

Hors d’oeuvres will include mozzarella marinara and balsamic tomato bruschetta.

Dinner will be served family style and will feature freshly-baked ciabatta rolls, Caesar and chopped salads, meat lasagna, parmesan-crusted cod, oven-roasted pork loin in a balsamic cream sauce, and rigatoni with chicken, mushrooms, and marsala sauce. Apple crostada and lemon cookies will be served for dessert.

Complimentary decaf coffee, hot tea, iced tea, and sodas will be served with dinner. A cashless bar (credit cards only) will be available.

Program Schedule

6:15 p.m. Check-in and hors d’oevure reception with cashless bar 7 p.m. Dinner is served 7:30 p.m. Program begins

About the Speaker

Speaker Name long bio goes here.

Additional Information

We will gather in the Bellagio and Antinori rooms. Handicapped-accessible parking and entrances can be found on the north side of the building near the banquet entrance.

When you register, please inform us of any dietary restrictions you may have or physical accommodations you may require, such as captions, interpreting services, or other needs.

The WAA: San Antonio Chapter will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.