WAA: San Antonio Chapter Big Ten Night at the Missions

Come out for a fun night with friends, family, and alumni as the San Antonio Missions take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles! $2 beer, hot dogs, and soda; half-price parking Tickets are $20. Each includes: $9 ticket, $9 Concessions credit, and $2 scholarship fund donation. Ages 2 and under free. Reserved group seating in 200 section. To purchase tickets please send payment via Venmo or pay day of game. In RSVP/Venmo please state your name and the email address you would like your tickets sent to; include school affiliation (if any).

Venmo: @Ronald-Mundstock

All tickets must be purchased by September 2, 2022