Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!
Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Sacramento Game Watch
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56View Map and Event Details
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56View Map and Event Details
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
Related Events
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles Badger Hangouts
Los Angeles, CA