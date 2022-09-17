Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. New Mexico State – Sacramento Game Watch

Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Aggies!

September 17, 2022
WHEN
September 17, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
