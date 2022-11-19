Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska – Sacramento Game Watch

Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Huskers!

November 19, 2022
WHEN
November 19, 2022
9-11:30 a.m. PST
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
View Map and Venue Details
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
November 19, 2022
