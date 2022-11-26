Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota – Sacramento Game Watch

Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Gophers!

November 26, 2022
WHEN
November 26, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PST
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
View Map and Venue Details
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
November 26, 2022
WHEN
November 26, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PST
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
View Map and Venue Details

Related Events

Nov. 26

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota – Los Angeles Game Watch

Chapters
Los Angeles Badger Hangouts
Los Angeles, CA
Nov. 26

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota – Las Vegas Game Watch

Chapters
Rum Runner Lounge
Las Vegas, NV