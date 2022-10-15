Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State – Sacramento Game Watch

Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Spartans!

October 15, 2022
WHEN
October 15, 2022
1-3:30 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
View Map and Event Details
