Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Terrapins!
Wisconsin vs. Maryland – Sacramento Game Watch
November 5, 2022
WHEN
November 5, 2022
9-11:30 a.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56View Map and Venue Details
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
November 5, 2022
WHEN
November 5, 2022
9-11:30 a.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56View Map and Venue Details
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
Related Events
Los Angeles Badger Hangouts
Los Angeles, CA