Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Maryland – Sacramento Game Watch

Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Terrapins!

November 5, 2022
WHEN
November 5, 2022
9-11:30 a.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
View Map and Venue Details
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
November 5, 2022
WHEN
November 5, 2022
9-11:30 a.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
View Map and Venue Details

Related Events

Nov. 3

WAA: Austin Chapter Brat Fest

Chapters
Zilker Clubhouse
Austin, TX
Nov. 5

Wisconsin vs. Maryland – Los Angeles Game Watch

Chapters
Los Angeles Badger Hangouts
Los Angeles, CA