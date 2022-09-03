Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Illinois State – Sacramento Game Watch

Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Redbirds!

September 3, 2022
WHEN
September 3, 2022
4-6:30 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
View Map and Event Details
