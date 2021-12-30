Skip Navigation

Las Vegas Bowl – Sacramento Game Watch

Join us at Clubhouse 56 to watch the bowl Las Vegas Bowl. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Sun Devils!

Thursday, Dec. 30
WHEN
December 30, 2021
7:30-9:30 p.m. PST
WHERE
Clubhouse 56
723 56th St
Sacramento, CA
View Map and Event Details
COST
Free Entrance
