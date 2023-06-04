WAA: Sacramento Chapter Big 10 Picnic

Please join us for the annual Big 10 Picnic! It will be at William Pond Park in Sacramento. We will need to provide a head count by May 31 to the coordinator, so please respond as soon as possible.

Cost: Adults – $5 per person, Youth 18 or under – FREE. Plus $6 per car (cash) parking fee required for park admission.

The Big Ten Club will provide hotdogs, hamburgers, soda pop, water, condiments, plates, and utensils. Potluck for the rest of the food.

If your last name begins with Please bring:

A-N: Side dish

M-Z: Dessert

Bring your favorite libation – alcohol is allowed, but no glass containers. Bring your own lawn chairs/blankets.

There will be a corn hole tournament!

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.