The Invasion of Ukraine

Global tensions are high as Russian forces continue to press into Ukraine. What is Putin’s near-term objective in Ukraine? What is his larger strategy? How are the U.S. and NATO responses likely to impact tensions with China? What might be the consequences if other countries get involved — or if they don’t?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with leading experts who will discuss the crisis in Eastern Europe. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Yoshiko Herrera, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW–Madison. Her research on Russian politics; nationalism, identity, and ethnic politics; political economy and state statistics (national accounts); and international norms has been published by numerous outlets, including Cambridge University Press, Cornell University Press, Perspectives on Politics, Comparative Politics, Political Analysis, Social Science Quarterly, and Post-Soviet Affairs. At UW–Madison, Herrera teaches courses on comparative politics, social identity, and post-communist politics. Before arriving in Madison in 2007, Herrera was the John L. Loeb Associate Professor of Social Sciences at Harvard University (1999–2007). She is also a former director of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia; former codirector of the Institute for Regional and International Studies; and former director of the UW–Madison partnership with Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan.

Andrew Kydd, PhD, is a professor of political science at UW–Madison and an affiliate of the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia. His research interests center on the game theoretic analysis of international security issues such as proliferation, terrorism, trust, and conflict resolution. He has published articles in the American Political Science Review, International Organization, World Politics, and International Security, among other journals. His book, Trust and Mistrust in International Relations, was published in 2005 by Princeton University Press and won the 2006 Conflict Processes Best Book Award. Prior to joining UW–Madison’s Department of Political Science in 2007, he taught at the University of California–Riverside and Harvard University.

Jessica Weeks, PhD, H. Douglas Weaver Chair in Diplomacy and International Relations and a professor of political science at UW–Madison. Her research interests include foreign policy, non-democracy, peace, political institutions, public opinion, weapons of mass destruction, and the domestic and international politics of authoritarian regimes. Her book, Dictators at War and Peace, explores the domestic politics of international conflict in dictatorships, and was published in 2014 in the Cornell Studies in Security Affairs Series at Cornell University Press. Weeks is the 2018 recipient of the International Studies Association Karl Deutsch Award, recognizing the scholar under 40 who has made the most significant contribution to the study of international relations.

