2022 Romance of the Douro River

Delight your senses on this handcrafted 10-night program, featuring a three-night stay in world-class Lisbon and a seven-night cruise through the Douro River Valley, the world’s oldest demarcated winemaking region. Begin in Portugal’s humming capital, enjoying its diverse neighborhoods. Travel north to visit romantic Óbidos and Coimbra, home to Portugal’s revered university. After boarding your first-class ship in Porto, spend time exploring this enigmatic harbor town known for its storied Ribeira district and bohemian culture. Then cruise the fabled Douro River, carving a path through sculpted hills and bucolic lands steeped in winemaking traditions. Daily excursions feature visits to wine estates and charming townships with wonderfully preserved architecture, including Vila Real, Lamego, and Salamanca, Spain. Along the way, impress your taste buds with regional dishes, local pastries, and authentic port wines. Plus, enjoy an authentic Portuguese folk show! This journey features a choice of included excursions to personalize your journey and an extensive meal plan. No single supplement for solo travelers!