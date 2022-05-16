2022 Rivieras and Retreats

Hey Badgers, it’s time to go to the western Mediterranean! Traipse a trail from Rome to Monte Carlo on this tantalizing trip. Start your adventure off right with an included two-night Go Next Rome pre-cruise program, which includes a stay at a four-star hotel. Make stops at iconic sites like the Vatican City and its museums, as well as the Sistine Chapel. Experience the history of the Basilica of Saint Paul, the Colosseum, and the fountains of the Plazza Navona.

Board Marina and sail to Livorno. Here you’ll taste an array of Tuscan wines as you sit in an ancient Italian wine cellar. Travel to Corsica to see the birthplace of Napoleon, then cruise to Palma de Mallorca, a highlight for both history lovers and art aficionados. Don’t miss Barcelona’s iconic Gaudí landmarks, like Park Güell and the Sagrada Família. In France, discover Toulon and beyond by traveling through the countryside to Aix-en-Provence or visiting glitzy Saint-Tropez for a day of beachy fun.