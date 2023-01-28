WAA: Richmond Chapter UW vs. Illinois Men’s Basketball Watch Party

Hello, Richmond Badgers!



We’ve got our first men’s basketball game watch coming up, and we are looking for you to join us! We’ll be rooting on our Badgers from the Tricker household as they face Illinois. It’ll be a great opportunity to reconnect and hang out with fellow Badgers in Richmond. Make sure to stop by, even if you don’t know anyone yet.



We’ll have some food to nibble on. Feel free to bring something to drink and maybe an appetizer to share.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Patrick Tricker ’11 or Will Egen ’08. We look forward to seeing everyone this fall! On, Wisconsin!