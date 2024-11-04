Renaissance Triumphs: Rome to Barcelona

Take in art, architecture, history, and romance inspired by the Renaissance and the Enlightenment periods on this 10-night cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Riviera. Begin in timeless Rome and set sail along the sunny Mediterranean. Escape to Naples to see Pompeii, a preserved ancient Roman city once buried under the ashes of nearby Mount Vesuvius. Sip hand-crafted wine in Messina. Cruise the terracotta cliff-lined waters of the Amalfi Coast and visit Valletta to see the celebrated Saint John’s Co-Cathedral. Take in Italian Renaissance masterpieces in Florence and Pisa. Experience the culture and history of Genoa as you meander the twisting caruggi (narrow streets) before relaxing amid the stunning views and sophisticated architecture of Nice. Immerse yourself in the captivating landscapes of Provence as the aroma of lavender fields and breathtaking views of the coastlines and mountainous areas sweep you away. Before journey’s end in beautiful Barcelona, pop into Palma de Mallorca’s plentiful art galleries and admire the fascinating exhibits on display.