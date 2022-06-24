It’s time to kick back, relax, and soak up the fun of summertime in Madison! Join fellow UW alumni who have graduated within the last eight years for a weekend of reconnection and celebration, featuring good food, good music, activities on the lake, and more.

Don’t miss DJay Mando ’16, former Badger football and basketball DJ, former Milwaukee Bucks DJ, and the official DJ of Recent-Grad Weekend!

Cost

$30 per person

$25 for Wisconsin Alumni Association (WAA) members

Schedule

Friday, June 24

6–10 p.m. Recent-Grad Reception at One Alumni Place. Two drink tickets and appetizers are included. 8–11 p.m. A Night on the Terrace hosted by DJay Mando, in partnership with WUD Music

Saturday, June 25

11 a.m.–2 p.m. Multicultural Rooftop Brunch at the Pyle Center, featuring DJay Mando. Two drink tickets and a brunch menu are included. Hosted in partnership with the WAA African American Affinity Group, APIDA (Asian Pacific Islander Desi American) Affinity Group, Cooweeja (Native and Indigenous) Affinity Group, and Latinx Affinity Group. All registrants are welcome to attend.

12 p.m.–sunset A Day on the Lake, featuring rental discounts from Outdoor UW for registered attendees. Outdoor UW is in the lower level of Memorial Union at 800 Langdon Street. Subject to weather. 6–8 p.m. Madison Mallards Game with seating in the Great Dane Duck Blind, featuring all-you-can-eat food until the end of the seventh inning and bottomless beverages until the end of the eighth inning. Wear your Badger gear! Transportation to and from the game will be provided. Pick-up from One Alumni Place will be at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Pick-up from the game will be at 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., and 9 p.m., with drop-off at One Alumni Place. 9 p.m.–2 a.m. A Night on State: a private social mixer at State Street Brats at 603 State Street, featuring Badger trivia games and music curated by DJay Mando.

Lodging and Parking Options

Use the links and codes below to get special discounts on accommodations for the weekend. Discounts are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you are not leaving your vehicle at a hotel, we recommend UW lot 46 for its proximity to activities and lodging. Submit the UW Transportation Value Permit Order Form or call 608-262-8683 to purchase passes. Please allow at least two weeks for processing.

Graduate Madison Hotel: $189 per night. Valet parking is $28 per day. Group code: 062422rece

DoubleTree by Hilton, Madison Downtown: $179 per night plus tax. Must book by June 2. Parking is complimentary, as well as local and airport shuttle service. Booking code: GGW

Hampton Inn & Suites Madison–Downtown: $154 per night plus tax. Must book by May 25. Parking is $15 per night. Booking code: Recent Grad Weekend

Fluno Center: $131 per night. Must book by May 26. Booking code: TBD. Contact UW Transportation to purchase parking passes for lot 46 or lot 83.

Witte Residence Hall: Single: $69 per night; double: $44 per person per night.

Reservation instructions for Witte Residence Hall: Click the link above. Once at the portal, create a login. Then, navigate to “Book Your Stay” at the top of the page and select “Summer Guests: Overnight Reservations.” On the following page, navigate to “Recent Grad Weekend” and click “Select” to begin the reservation process. Reservations will close June 10 or when the room block has filled. You will not pay at the time of reservation. You will receive an email in early June with payment instructions. A nonrefundable payment for the full amount is due June 10.

Additional Information

The Wisconsin Alumni Association will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.