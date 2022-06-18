Pure Invention: How Japan’s Pop Culture Made the Modern World and Why it Matters

Join the WAA: Japan Chapter to celebrate the return to in-person events! This event will include a special presentation on Japan’s Pop Culture by UW-Madison alumnus Matt Alt. The keynote address from Matt Alt will be followed by a reception with light appetizers and refreshments (including Wisconsin cheese!)

Featuring: Matt Alt ’95, Tokyo-based writer/translator

The Game Boy. Hello Kitty. Karaoke. Pokémon and anonymous imageboards. Anime and manga. We love Japan’s “fantasy-delivery devices” because they’re fun, but also because they deliver solutions to social problems Japan grappled with a little ahead of the rest of the planet. Trends we take for granted today, from user-generated content to toxic online environments, from hyperfandom to immersive digital escapes from reality: all of them originated in Japan’s epic financial boom of the 80s and bust of the 1990s, paving the way for all the weirdness of our post-industrial, late-capitalist lives.

The first 40 registrants will receive a signed copy of Matt Alt’s book, “Pure Intention: How Japan’s Pop Culture Made the Modern World and Why it Matter.”