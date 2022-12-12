Public History Project discussion with Wisconsin Alumni Chapters

Bay Area Badgers invite you to explore the Public History Project’s premiere exhibition Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance. You can explore at the Chazen Museum of Art or the exhibit’s website online, then we hope that you will join us for a guided discussion with Kacie Lucchini Butcher, the Public History Project Director.

Sifting & Reckoning is part of the UW–Madison Public History Project, an initiative started in 2019 by Chancellor Rebecca Blank to uncover and give voice to the histories of discrimination, exclusion, and resistance at the university. The project has made its research accessible to the public through the exhibition at the Chazen Museum of Art in Madison and at an exhibit website. Visitors will meet the university’s first students of color, explore early struggles for equality in social organizations, housing, and athletics, and learn about protest movements on campus.

https://uwmadison.zoom.us/j/5422828889?pwd=Y0FPNWNaOGJkcytjZnQxSU4xYUlMUT09