Pride Brunch ’n’ Paint

Join us for an afternoon of creativity and community connections as we celebrate Madison Pride weekend! Socialize with fellow LGBTQ+ alumni and allies, enjoy a delicious brunch buffet, and create your own painting with step-by-step guidance from a Wheelhouse Studios instructor. Learn about the history of UW–Madison’s GLBT Alumni Council, the launch of the LGBTQ+ Alumni Affinity Group, and how you can get involved in building community among Badgers both on and off campus. Plus, experience a special tribute to Dick Wagner PhD’71: author, activist, historian, public servant, and local LGBTQ+ rights leader.

We will offer an assortment of foods to accommodate a variety of dietary needs, including gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options.

RSVP by Friday, Aug 12. This free event is limited to 35 registrants.

Don’t miss the OutReach Magic Pride Festival in Madison’s Warner Park the following day — cosponsored by WAA!

Event Schedule

11 a.m. Check-in 11:15 a.m. Brunch buffet opens 11:30 a.m. Welcome remarks 11:45 a.m. Painting 1:45 p.m. Closing remarks and door prizes 2 p.m. Event concludes

The Wisconsin Alumni Association will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.