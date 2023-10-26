Polar Bears of Churchill

Head north and discover the beauty and wildness of Churchill, Manitoba. Known as the polar bear capital Jump at this special opportunity to witness one of the largest confluences of polar bears in the world. Much like the bears themselves, visitors make their way to Churchill each fall when temperatures drop, brimming with anticipation. The reward: experiences of a lifetime. As polar bears await the formation of Arctic Sea ice over the Hudson Bay — to begin their hunt for ringed seals — they descend upon this tiny seaport town, forming one of the largest congregations of polar bears in the world. During this annual spectacle, it is possible to observe, photograph, and learn about these “Kings of the North.” The quality guidance of a naturalist Orbridge expedition leader and exclusive educational experiences, including presentations by experts at Churchill’s Northern Studies Centre and your local guide, distinguish this program.

