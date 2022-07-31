Skip Navigation

WAA: Pittsburgh Chapter Student Send-off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

Wisconsin brats and kosher hot dogs will be provided along with drinks. This event is free for all who register, but we ask for a $10 donation per family. Please bring a dish to share, potluck style.

Come rain or shine: there is plenty of indoor and outdoor space and a full kitchen on-site.

Register by July 25.

Additional Information

The WAA: Pittsburgh Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.

July 31, 2022
WHEN
July 31, 2022
3-6 p.m. EDT
WHERE
Chatham Village Clubhouse
655 Pennridge Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map and Event Details
COST

Free to attend

HOST(S)
WAA: Pittsburgh Chapter
