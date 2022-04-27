WAA: Pittsburgh Chapter Founders’ Day Celebration

The UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward since it was founded. Join us for an exciting Founders’ Day gathering to celebrate everything we love about our university. When Badgers connect, great things happen!

Register by April 22.

About the program

Enjoy a special presentation:

UW Traditions

Featuring:

Jeff Wendorf ’82, vice president of development at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association

UW traditions have united Badgers for generations. But where did these traditions come from? What is the bacon trophy, and when did we start to jump around at Camp Randall? How were campus traditions affected by turbulent times in the past? We discuss what makes traditions enduring and which ones have become guiding principles for our university.

Hors d’oeuvres, wine, and beer will be served.

Cost

$30 per person

Program schedule

6 p.m. Check-in

Check-in 6:30 p.m. Program begins

Program begins 9 p.m. Event concludes

About the speaker

Jeff Wendorf ’82 is the vice president of development at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association. As a graduate of the Wisconsin Business School, a former tuba player in the UW Band, and a thirty-six-year veteran in advancement for UW–Madison, Wendorf has experienced the UW’s most beloved traditions — and witnessed the creation and transformation of many new ones.

Additional Information

The WAA: Pittsburgh Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.