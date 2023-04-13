Picturesque Mediterranean

Whether you’re a history buff, a wine connoisseur, or a sun bather, the Mediterranean covers all the bases! Immerse yourself in European history and culture on this cruise aboard Oceania Cruises’ Riviera. Embark in Venice and set sail for Split. Explore Split’s UNESCO-listed Old Town, or go local and cook coastal cuisine with Croatian villagers. Take a tuk-tuk ride around the Bay of Kotor. Visit Taormina to marvel at the famous Greek theater and the stunning views of Mount Etna. Enjoy fresh fruits and vegetables along the Amalfi coast. In Rome, relish Italian Renaissance art and architecture, and see the towering remains of the ancient Roman Empire. Before journey’s end in Barcelona, indulge your romantic side in France as you drink café au lait in Marseille’s sidewalk bistros.