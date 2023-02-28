Patagonian Frontiers

Relish the rare privilege of face-to-face encounters with two of the world’s last great frontiers: Southern Patagonia’s majestic fjords and glaciers and Torres del Paine’s stunning scenery. Along with visits to Buenos Aires and Santiago, discover South America’s remarkable diversity in a small group (limited to 24 travelers). This tour begins with three nights in vibrant Buenos Aires. Highlights here include Palermo’s lovely mansions and parks, the colorful Bohemian La Boca district, and dinner and a show at one of the city’s top tango houses. After a day at leisure for further discovery of the Argentinian capital, journey to Ushuaia. Explore the world’s southernmost city before boarding the M/V Ventus Australis for an extraordinary four-night cruise through the Tierra del Fuego archipelago. Some cruise highlights include the Beagle Channel, fabled Cape Horn, Zodiac shore excursions to spectacular glaciers, Magdalena Island’s immense penguin colony, and the Strait of Magellan. After disembarking in Punta Arenas, travel to dramatic Torres del Paine — home to jagged mountains, ice-blue glaciers, and turquoise lakes — for a three-night stay with daily excursions. Encounter the natural wonders in this pristine wilderness, such as the Grey Glacier, the crystalline Amarga and Azul lagoons, and the Cascada del Rio Paine waterfall. The South American adventure concludes with two nights in the sophisticated Chilean capital of Santiago. Sightsee, dine in a gracious family’s home, and tour a local winery and the colorful old port of Valparaiso. Discover magnificent Iguazu Falls, one of the world’s iconic landmarks, with a two-day/two-night pre-tour option.

Request a Brochure >