Skip Navigation

WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Park Siding Park Volunteer Gardening

Are you ready to get outside and garden? If you are, come join the Twin City Badgers at Park Siding Park in Minneapolis on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon to clean out their gorgeous garden beds and see evidence of the 800 bulbs we planted there last fall. Rakes, spades, hoes, gloves, and bags will be provided. Bring your own revitalizing beverage.

April 23, 2022
WHEN
April 23, 2022
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
WHERE
Park Siding Park
3113 W 28th Street
Minneapolis, MN
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
Park Siding Park
3113 W 28th Street
Minneapolis, MN
April 23, 2022
WHEN
April 23, 2022
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
WHERE
Park Siding Park
3113 W 28th Street
Minneapolis, MN
View Map and Event Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter

Upcoming Events