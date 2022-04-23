Are you ready to get outside and garden? If you are, come join the Twin City Badgers at Park Siding Park in Minneapolis on April 23 from 9 a.m. to noon to clean out their gorgeous garden beds and see evidence of the 800 bulbs we planted there last fall. Rakes, spades, hoes, gloves, and bags will be provided. Bring your own revitalizing beverage.
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter Park Siding Park Volunteer Gardening
April 23, 2022
WHEN
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
WHERE
Park Siding ParkView Map and Event Details
3113 W 28th Street
Minneapolis, MN
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
