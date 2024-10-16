Skip Navigation

Paris: Featuring the African American Experience

In the decade following World War I, Paris earned a reputation as a leader in civil rights, providing unparalleled freedoms and opportunities for African Americans to work and live in a way that was not accessible to them in the United States. During carefully curated excursions, gain an in-depth perspective on the contributions and indelible influences made by African American expatriates. This thoughtfully balanced program also allows you to discover the storied arrondissements, celebrated cuisine, world-renowned art, and iconic landmarks of one of the world’s most dazzling cities!

