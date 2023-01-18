Panama Potpourri

Jungle rhythms and mysterious ruins — let’s go to Central America! This journey aboard Oceania Cruises’ Sirena will drench you in sun, sand, and the sweet flavors of this unique region. Find the magic in the ancient Mayan ruins of Costa Maya, and swim amidst the Great Mayan Reef in Harvest Caye. The treasures of Guatemala await you in Santo Tomas, where you will venture to crystal-clear springs and spot orange-breasted falcons. Relax on the beach in Roatan, and cruise crystal canals in Puerto Limón as birds and monkeys dance in the treetops. Revel in a journey through the Panama Canal, one of the modern world’s most heroic feats of engineering. Whether you’re a history buff, a lounge-chair lover, or a scuba diving master, this cruise is for you!

