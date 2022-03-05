Orange County Badgers: Beer and Bowling

Our last event before lockdown in 2020 is here again – Beer and Bowling! As the name describes, the OC Badgers will be hosting a big night of bowling, food, drinks, and prizes! Badgers, Big 10 Alumni, family and friends are all welcome. As always we will have prizes, trophies, and raffle drawings.

Bowlers of ALL skill levels are welcome!

Check in: 4 p.m.

Bowling Start: 5 p.m.

RSVP by March 4 – No walk-ins will be admitted. Lanes are assigned in advance. Please let us know during signup if you want to be assigned a lane with any other attendees.