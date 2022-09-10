Skip Navigation

Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Orange County Game Watch

Join us at Original Pizza Sports Bar and Grill to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!

September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Original Pizza Sports Bar and Grill
3100 Irvine Avenue
Newport Beach, CA
View Map and Event Details
Original Pizza Sports Bar and Grill
3100 Irvine Avenue
Newport Beach, CA
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Original Pizza Sports Bar and Grill
3100 Irvine Avenue
Newport Beach, CA
View Map and Event Details

Related Events

Sept. 10

Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Bay Area Game Watch

Chapters
Bay Area Badger Hangouts
San Francisco, CA