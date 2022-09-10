Join us at Original Pizza Sports Bar and Grill to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Cougars!
Wisconsin vs. Washington State – Orange County Game Watch
September 10, 2022
WHEN
September 10, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Original Pizza Sports Bar and GrillView Map and Event Details
3100 Irvine Avenue
Newport Beach, CA
3100 Irvine Avenue
Newport Beach, CA
