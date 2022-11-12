Join us at Original Pizza Sports Bar and Grill to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Hawkeyes!
Wisconsin vs. Iowa – Orange County Game Watch
November 12, 2022
WHEN
November 12, 2022
12:30-3 p.m. PST
WHERE
Original Pizza Sports Bar and GrillView Map and Venue Details
3100 Irvine Avenue
Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Newport Beach, CA
