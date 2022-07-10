WAA: Orange County Student Send-off Celebration

The class of 2026 is about to head to campus — and it’s time to welcome them to the Badger family! Join local UW alumni as we celebrate the next generation of Badgers and help them feel ready for their first day of college. This is a great chance for incoming freshmen to have fun while connecting with current UW students, alumni, and fellow new students from their hometown.

An Orange County Wisconsin Badger Get Together to meet members of the Class of 2026 and their families. All members are welcome to join us for brats, Bascom ice cream, and more! Join us at the home of Matthew ’85 and Mary Gunderson to meet fellow alumni, welcome our new Badgers, and have an afternoon of food, fun, and friends!

Register by July 2.

The WAA: Orange County Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold the event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.