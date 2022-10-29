Skip Navigation

OC Badgers vs. OC Hawkeyes Softball and Welcome

Start Halloween off right by kicking some Hawkeye tail feathers in our annual softball game! It is a bye week so fill the open weekend with some Badger fun!

We also want to take this time to welcome any new Badger friends to the area! This fun “Welcome to the City” event is a great chance to meet other Badgers in Orange County and learn all about the activities, celebrations, and opportunities available to alumni in the area and also have a chance to win some fun prizes!

After the game, we will continue the fun and head to Michael’s Sports Pub & Grill to refuel. Don’t forget to wear your Badger gear — or costume! Email ocbadgers@gmail.com to sign up.

October 29, 2022
WHEN
October 29, 2022
2-5 p.m. PDT
WHERE
Golden West College Softball Fields
15645 Gothard Street
Huntington Beach, CA
