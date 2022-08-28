We are bringing back this favorite event where the Orange County and San Diego chapters join together to visit Del Mar Race Track. There has been changes at the track so be ready for something new! The venue no longer allows for picnics in the center of the track so we will sit as a group in the stretch seats! Register soon as tickets are limited!
Day at the Races
August 28, 2022
WHEN
August 28, 2022
12-5 p.m.
WHERE
Del Mar FairgroundsView Map and Event Details
2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd
Del Mar, CA
2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd
Del Mar, CA
