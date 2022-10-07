Do you like to drink bier, eat bratwürst with sauerkraut and dance to LIVE German “Oom-Pah” bands? Then join the OC Badgers at Oktoberfest at the Phoenix Club! Celebrating Oktoberfest for more than 50 years, the Phoenix Club in Anaheim is the most authentic Oktoberfest in Southern California, with the best German food in Orange County and the largest selection of German import bier on tap.

This is the final year the Phoenix Club is hosting the event at this location so things are a little different! You must buy your own tickets online. Tickets are $20 each. You must be 21 or over to attend this event. Due to space limitations, it will be harder to save seats so please get there as close to 6 p.m. as possible! In order to park onsite, you must obtain a parking voucher when you purchase your tickets. At the event, cash only is accepted. An ATM is on site.

Learn more about this event on the Phoenix Club’s website.

The WAA: Orange County Badgers Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.